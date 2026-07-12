North Georgia weather: Humid conditions spark level 1 storm risks

The Brief Heavy humidity and an 80% chance of rain are bringing severe weather risks to northern Georgia. Forecasters expect scattered popcorn showers and storms to hit the Atlanta metro area. A level one severe weather risk brings threats of 60 mph damaging wind gusts and hail.



Humid air and a high chance of scattered storms are keeping temperatures just below the 90s across northern Georgia.

What we know:

Humidity is rising as a wave of early morning showers and storms moves into northern Georgia. While rain started early in northeastern Cherokee County, Rome, Chattooga County, Dade County, and Walker County, more activity is sliding in from Birmingham, Alabama.

The morning downpours are holding back daytime highs, keeping Atlanta at 89 degrees and Athens at 88 degrees. Nearby, Covington is looking at 90 degrees, Milledgeville is hitting 92 degrees, while Blairsville sits at 78 degrees, Dalton at 82 degrees, and Rome at 84 degrees.

The region faces an 80% chance of showers and storms, triggering a low-end level one severe weather risk for northern Georgia. Neighboring South Carolina faces a higher level two risk. Local storms could bring damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and a small chance of hail.

A ground delay is in effect for Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport until at least 7 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in place for parts of North Georgia until 9 p.m. Sunday.

What we don't know:

Meteorologists note that automated computer models are unpredictably showing storm lines in northwest Georgia that are not showing up on actual radar. Exactly which neighborhoods will stay dry remains tough to pin down.

The backstory:

The current pattern mirrors the unpredictable weather seen on Saturday, where one spot experienced pouring rain while a location less than three miles away stayed completely bone dry. Forecasters warn that daytime heating will continue to fester these localized popcorn storms through the evening hours.

Why you should care:

Even if it is not raining in your exact neighborhood, lightning strikes can still hit dry ground nearby. While the radar is expected to briefly calm down after the afternoon heat, a second round of scattered showers and storms will pop up on the radar for some areas between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.

What's next:

Wet weather will linger into the week, with a 70% chance of rain forecast for Monday and Tuesday. Tropical moisture begins to dwindle by Wednesday, dropping the rain chance to 40% just in time for the FIFA match day kickoff at 3 p.m., which features a high temperature of 86 degrees. High temperatures will jump right back into the 90s by Friday as the rain entirely clears out.