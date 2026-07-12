Suspect caught near Hambrick Road after woman dies in shooting

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The Brief A woman died early Sunday morning after she was shot on Hambrick Road in DeKalb County. Officers located a suspect nearby who was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment. DeKalb County police are continuing their active investigation into the deadly shooting.



A woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning on Hambrick Road in Stone Mountain, according to police.

What we know:

DeKalb County police officers responded to a reported shooting in the 500 block of Hambrick Road around 2 a.m. The scene is the location of the Park at 500 Apartment Homes.

When officers arrived at the location, they found a woman who had been shot.

The woman died at the scene, according to investigators. Police searching the area found a suspect near the crime scene.

The suspect was taken to a hospital to receive treatment for an injury, according to police.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ DeKalb County police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened off of Hambrick Road on July 12, 2026. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not detailed the nature of the suspect's injury or announced formal charges as the investigation remains ongoing. Officials have not yet released the identities of the woman who died or the suspect found nearby. Police have not confirmed what led to the deadly gunfire or the type of weapon used.