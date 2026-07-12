Georgia leaders join in mourning death of Sen. Lindsey Graham

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The Brief Longtime South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham has died at the age of 71 following a sudden illness. Bipartisan leaders from Georgia and across the nation are mourning the veteran Republican lawmaker. Graham served over three decades in elected office and remained deeply active in foreign policy.



Georgia leaders are joining a nationwide chorus of mourning following the sudden death of veteran South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham at age 71.

South Carolina Republican passes

What we know:

Graham's office announced early Sunday morning that the senator died after a brief and sudden illness. The native Southern lawmaker was in the middle of seeking a fifth consecutive term in the U.S. Senate after securing a victory in his party's primary last month.

RELATED: US Sen. Lindsey Graham dies at 71

During his 33 years of public service, Graham held influential assignments on the Senate Appropriations, Judiciary, and Environment and Public Works committees. Before his election to the Senate in 2002, he represented South Carolina's 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Georgia leaders react

What they're saying:

Key figures across Georgia quickly honored Graham's extensive career and defense of American values. Atlanta-based U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff asked that the lawmaker's memory be a blessing.

"Senator Graham dedicated his life to the United States, from his service in the U.S. Air Force to his representation of the State of South Carolina in the U.S. House and Senate," Ossoff said. "Lindsey was an energetic leader who loved South Carolina."

Gov. Brian Kemp praised Graham as an impactful public servant, a patriot and a personal friend.

"His love of this nation, unyielding belief in its possibilities, and defense of its values made him a true force to be reckoned with in Washington," Kemp said. "Marty, the girls, and I send our prayers and deepest condolences to his family, colleagues, and our neighbors in South Carolina during this difficult time."

Senator Lindsey Graham was a patriot, an impactful public servant, and a friend. His love of this nation, unyielding belief in its possibilities, and defense of its values made him a true force to be reckoned with in Washington.



Marty, the girls, and I send our prayers and… — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) July 12, 2026

Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock also expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of his congressional colleague.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of my colleague, Senator Lindsey Graham," Warnock said. "He was a man of great faith who served the people of South Carolina with passion and tenacity. I am praying for his family and his loved ones as they mourn this tremendous loss."

MORE REACTION: US Sen. Lindsey Graham remembered as an 'American patriot'

Dig deeper:

Graham was a decorated veteran who retired as a colonel in 2015 after 33 years of active military service. He served across the U.S. Air Force, Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve, deploying during the Gulf War, Iraq and Afghanistan.

The lawmaker stayed active in international diplomacy until his final hours, traveling to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday. He was originally scheduled to discuss foreign policy on national television Sunday morning during NBC's "Meet the Press."

What we don't know:

Officials have not released specific clinical details about the exact nature of the senator's sudden illness. Funeral arrangements for the military veteran have not yet been announced by his staff or family.