Former UGA player goes viral after buying stranger's groceries

The Brief New Orleans Saints rookie Christen Miller paid for a stranger's entire grocery bill after meeting her at a store. The story went viral after the shopper shared the good deed on Facebook, praising his kindness and upbringing. Miller told the fan he was raised to do good deeds and urged her not to "block a blessing."



A simple trip to the grocery store turned into a viral story of generosity when New Orleans Saints rookie Christen Miller stepped in to buy a stranger's groceries.

What we know:

A shopper putting her groceries on the conveyor belt noticed the rookie step up behind her carrying only a bag of shrimp.

When the shopper, Leslie Pedigo, offered to let him go ahead of her in line, Miller put his shrimp down and offered to pay for all of her items.

Pedigo initially tried to decline his offer, telling him not to do it.

Miller refused to take no for an answer, telling her that his mother taught him to perform good deeds and asked her not to "block a blessing."

Pedigo had no idea who Miller was until another customer in line asked if she recognized the Saints rookie. She ran outside to take a photo with him and shared the story on Facebook.

What they're saying:

Pedigo praised the former University of Georgia player for taking time out of his day to help someone he did not know.

"There are still kind humans in this world," Pedigo told FOX 5 Atlanta. "You see a lot of just negativity just everywhere. And the fact that, and I found out that he's so young, you know, I'm twice his age. And the fact that he's so young, an athlete, and he's about to start his professional career that he took the time to just take a moment and reflect on what he had been taught growing up."

Pedigo added that although she was not previously a Saints fan, she will now be cheering for Miller from her living room.

What we don't know:

The exact location of the grocery store where the interaction occurred was not specified.

The total cost of the grocery bill was not disclosed.