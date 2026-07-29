15-year-old arrested in Constitution Lakes Park double homicide

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The Brief A 15-year-old teen faces murder charges following a double shooting at a park in DeKalb County. Police found two men shot to death outside a vehicle near Doll's Head Trail at Constitution Lakes Park. Authorities are holding the teen suspect but have not released his name because of his age.



A 15-year-old teen is facing murder charges after two men were found shot to death outside a vehicle at a DeKalb County park.

What we know:

The 15-year-old suspect faces charges including two counts of malice murder, possession of a pistol by a minor, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Officers with the DeKalb County Police Department said they are not releasing the teen's identity due to his age.

The backstory:

Andres Pedro Baltazar, 27, and Tomas Pascual Cano, 23, were found shot to death near Doll's Head Trail at Constitution Lakes Park on July 24.

DeKalb County police officers responded to a shots-fired call around 5:50 a.m. and found both men dead outside of a vehicle in the parking lot.

During the initial response, law enforcement focused their investigation along South River Industrial Boulevard, which sits just off Moreland Avenue roughly one mile north of Interstate 285.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released a potential motive for the shooting.

Authorities have not stated whether the teen suspect knew either of the victims prior to the incident.

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