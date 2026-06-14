Police investigating after man found dead in Jonesboro driveway

The Brief Investigators are searching for answers after finding a dead man in a Jonesboro driveway. Emergency crews pronounced the unresponsive person deceased on the scene early Saturday morning. Authorities have not yet identified the man or released a potential cause of death.



A death investigation is underway after authorities found a man unresponsive in a Jonesboro driveway Saturday morning.

What we know:

Emergency personnel rushed to the 70 block of Upper Riverdale Road around 9 a.m. Saturday. Officers responded to the neighborhood after receiving a call regarding an unresponsive person.

When they arrived, first responders located a person lying in the driveway of a home. Clayton County fire personnel officially pronounced the person dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Although officials have not released any information regarding the person found dead, family members confirmed to FOX 5 that it was a man found dead in the driveway.

Police have not released details regarding how the man died or if they suspect foul play.

The investigation remains active as authorities search for answers.