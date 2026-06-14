Police investigating after man found dead in Jonesboro driveway
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A death investigation is underway after authorities found a man unresponsive in a Jonesboro driveway Saturday morning.
What we know:
Emergency personnel rushed to the 70 block of Upper Riverdale Road around 9 a.m. Saturday. Officers responded to the neighborhood after receiving a call regarding an unresponsive person.
When they arrived, first responders located a person lying in the driveway of a home. Clayton County fire personnel officially pronounced the person dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
Although officials have not released any information regarding the person found dead, family members confirmed to FOX 5 that it was a man found dead in the driveway.
Police have not released details regarding how the man died or if they suspect foul play.
The investigation remains active as authorities search for answers.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Clayton County Police Department.