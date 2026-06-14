MARTA train death: Man hit while trying to climb back onto platform

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The Brief A man died Saturday morning after being hit by a northbound MARTA train at the Civic Center Station in Atlanta. Transit police said the man entered the trackway alone and was trying to climb back onto the platform when the train struck him. Emergency crews turned off power to the station and pulled the man out, but he died at the scene.



A man trying to pull himself out of a transit trackway died Saturday morning after an oncoming Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) train struck him at the Civic Center Station, according to transit officials.

What we know:

A MARTA police officer was riding on the train around 10:43 a.m. Saturday when the operator announced over the intercom that a man was down on the tracks. The train operator spotted the man but could not stop the vehicle in time before the train struck him, a statement from the MARTA Police Department said.

Crews immediately cut power to the station's grid so firefighters and medics could rush to pull the man out.

First responders extricated him from beneath the train and confirmed he died at the scene, according to the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ MARTA police are investigating after a man who was standing on the tracks was hit by a train at the Civic Center Station on June 13, 2026. (FOX 5)

Dig deeper:

Investigators said the man arrived at the station by train at approximately 10:32 a.m. Saturday. He sat on a granite strip on the platform before entering the northbound trackway by himself, according to transit police.

Moments later, the man tried to climb back onto the platform but could not get up. At 10:40 a.m., the oncoming train hit him while he was actively trying to climb off the tracks onto the northbound platform.

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Several units from the MARTA Police Department responded alongside city firefighters and a Grady EMS unit. Detectives confirmed they found no indication of foul play because evidence shows the man entered the trackway alone.

The investigation is active as authorities work to find out why the man climbed down.

"…our sincerest thoughts and prayers are with the decedent and his family at this time," the MARTA Police Department said in a statement.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the man who died at the station. It remains unclear if officials have located and notified his next of kin.