Mother whose son died at same spot reacts to Coweta crash

The Brief Six Northgate High School students were injured Thursday morning when their car crashed into a utility pole and a tree. The crash happened on a stretch of Vaughn Road where a student died in a similar wreck exactly 10 years ago. A local mother whose son died at the same spot is calling on the community to support the families of the six injured students.



Ginger Holland Whitehawk immediately recognized Thursday's wreckage on Vaughn Road as the same location where her 17-year-old son died in a similar crash a decade ago.

Now, she is leaning on her own tragedy to call for community support for the families of the six injured Northgate High School students.

What we know:

The Georgia State Patrol says the single-vehicle crash happened shortly before 11 a.m. along Vaughn Road. A black Honda Accord was traveling at a high rate of speed when it ran off the road and hit a utility pole.

The car came to a rest near the base of a tree. All six occupants were Northgate High School students; two were airlifted from the scene while the others were taken to hospitals by ambulance.

What they're saying:

Ginger Holland Whitehawk recognized the crash site immediately from news images. Her 17-year-old son, Eli, died after hitting the same tree in a high-speed crash a decade ago.

"It is a twisty, dangerous road, sharp curves on there," Whitehawk said. "People call it the fun road because it's fun to drive on until it's not."

What's next:

Northgate High School Principal Dr. Ashley Wilkes told parents that counseling services are available on campus for any students needing support. Whitehawk is also urging the Newnan community to pray for the six families.

"When I thought I couldn't breathe anymore, I could feel the prayer," Whitehawk said. "I just ask the community does this again, one more time for these families of 6."

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released an updated status on the medical conditions of the six students. While officials lowered speed limits in the area years ago, it is unclear if further safety changes will be made following this latest wreck.