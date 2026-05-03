Man shot at Underground Atlanta after dispute escalates
ATLANTA - A man was shot Saturday night during a dispute at the Underground Atlanta complex, according to police. The shooting prompted an immediate response from officers who were already in the vicinity when the gunfire erupted.
What we know:
Atlanta police officers responded to the area of 50 Alabama Street SW Saturday night after hearing gunshots. When they arrived, they found a 21-year-old man who was shot.
The man was taken to a nearby hospital and is currently in stable condition. Investigators with the Atlanta PD’s Aggravated Assault Unit are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
What we don't know:
Police have not said whether they arrested any possible shooters involved in the incident. It also remains unclear exactly what led to the verbal dispute before the man was shot.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Atlanta Police Department.