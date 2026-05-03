Man shot at Underground Atlanta after dispute escalates

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The Brief A 21-year-old man is in stable condition after a shooting at Underground Atlanta Saturday night. Atlanta police officers responded to Alabama Street SW after hearing gunshots and found the victim. Investigators are working to identify the shooter as the motive for the verbal altercation remains under investigation.



A man was shot Saturday night during a dispute at the Underground Atlanta complex, according to police. The shooting prompted an immediate response from officers who were already in the vicinity when the gunfire erupted.

What we know:

Atlanta police officers responded to the area of 50 Alabama Street SW Saturday night after hearing gunshots. When they arrived, they found a 21-year-old man who was shot.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and is currently in stable condition. Investigators with the Atlanta PD’s Aggravated Assault Unit are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

What we don't know:

Police have not said whether they arrested any possible shooters involved in the incident. It also remains unclear exactly what led to the verbal dispute before the man was shot.