Power outage triggers South Fulton, Fairburn boil water advisory

The Brief A power outage at a local pump station has forced a boil water advisory for residents in Fairburn and South Fulton. Officials recommend boiling water for one minute before drinking or cooking to protect against potential health hazards. The precautionary order remains in effect until water quality sampling confirms the system is safe to use.



The City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management issued a precautionary boil water advisory Saturday for residents in Fairburn and South Fulton.

The order follows a power outage at a critical pump station that caused water outages and low pressure.

What we know:

A power outage at the Adamsville Pump Station on Saturday disrupted water services for multiple areas. The Department of Watershed Management issued the advisory for the City of Fairburn and the City of South Fulton.

The advisory is a precaution following Georgia Environmental Protection Division guidance for public notice. Residents who lost water or have low pressure should boil water for one minute past a rolling boil.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet determined exactly when the boil water advisory will be lifted for the impacted areas. DWM crews are currently monitoring system pressures and waiting for results from required water sampling protocols.

What you can do:

Residents should use boiled or bottled water for drinking, cooking, preparing baby food, or brushing teeth. It is also advised that people avoid drinking from public water fountains in Fairburn and South Fulton.

Infants, older adults, and those with immune deficiencies should be especially cautious during this advisory period.