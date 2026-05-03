Child killed after being thrown from SUV in Shady Grove Rd. wreck

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The Brief A 5-year-old child died Saturday afternoon after being thrown from an SUV during a rollover crash in Carroll County. State troopers say the driver of a Toyota 4Runner lost control while trying to navigate a curve on Shady Grove Road. Two other people in the vehicle reported injuries but declined medical transport as investigators consider potential charges.



A 5-year-old passenger died Saturday after a single-vehicle wreck in Carroll County.

Georgia State Patrol troopers are currently investigating the circumstances of the crash and say charges are pending.

What we know:

Troopers were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on Shady Grove Road in Carroll County at 5 p.m. Saturday. Investigators determined a Toyota 4Runner was traveling north and attempting to negotiate a curve when the driver failed to maintain his lane.

The SUV traveled off the shoulder, and the driver lost control while attempting to correct the steering. The vehicle began to overturn, and a 5-year-old child in the back seat was ejected.

The child died from their injuries at the scene. The driver and a front-seat passenger reported injuries but refused treatment from EMS.

What we don't know:

The investigation into the cause of the crash is still underway. Authorities have not yet identified the driver or the passengers, and specific charges are pending the outcome of the full investigation.