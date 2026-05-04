Marietta woman charged in fatal shooting of downstairs neighbor
MARIETTA, Ga. - Marietta police are investigating a deadly shooting that left a woman dead and her neighbor in custody.
What we know:
Officers were called to a home on Roselane Street around 4:15 p.m. Sunday after a caller reported her roommate had been shot.
When officers arrived, they found 62-year-old Lucinda Bailey lying in a third-floor hallway with a gunshot wound.
Police said officers attempted lifesaving measures before Bailey was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where she later died.
Investigators identified 61-year-old Angela Freeman, an upstairs neighbor, as the suspect. She was taken into custody and charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Freeman is being held without bond at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.
What you can do:
Authorities say the investigation remains active, and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Fowler at 770-794-5388.