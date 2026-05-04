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Marietta woman charged in fatal shooting of downstairs neighbor

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Published  May 4, 2026 2:07pm EDT
Marietta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Angela Freeman booking photo (Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Office) 

The Brief

    • A 62-year-old woman died after being shot inside a Marietta home Sunday afternoon.
    • Police arrested the victim’s upstairs neighbor, who is now facing murder and related charges.
    • The suspect is being held without bond as the investigation remains ongoing.

MARIETTA, Ga. - Marietta police are investigating a deadly shooting that left a woman dead and her neighbor in custody.

What we know:

Officers were called to a home on Roselane Street around 4:15 p.m. Sunday after a caller reported her roommate had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found 62-year-old Lucinda Bailey lying in a third-floor hallway with a gunshot wound.

Police said officers attempted lifesaving measures before Bailey was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where she later died.

Investigators identified 61-year-old Angela Freeman, an upstairs neighbor, as the suspect. She was taken into custody and charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Freeman is being held without bond at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

What you can do:

Authorities say the investigation remains active, and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Fowler at 770-794-5388.

The Source

  • Information for the above came from a press release from Marietta Police Department. 

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