Marietta woman charged in fatal shooting of downstairs neighbor

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The Brief A 62-year-old woman died after being shot inside a Marietta home Sunday afternoon. Police arrested the victim’s upstairs neighbor, who is now facing murder and related charges. The suspect is being held without bond as the investigation remains ongoing.



Marietta police are investigating a deadly shooting that left a woman dead and her neighbor in custody.

What we know:

Officers were called to a home on Roselane Street around 4:15 p.m. Sunday after a caller reported her roommate had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found 62-year-old Lucinda Bailey lying in a third-floor hallway with a gunshot wound.

Police said officers attempted lifesaving measures before Bailey was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where she later died.

Investigators identified 61-year-old Angela Freeman, an upstairs neighbor, as the suspect. She was taken into custody and charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Freeman is being held without bond at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

What you can do:

Authorities say the investigation remains active, and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Fowler at 770-794-5388.