Wanted Newnan man tries escaping from third-story window

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The Brief Newnan police arrested a man wanted for a deadly March shooting after he tried to escape from a third-floor apartment window. Officers also arrested a woman accused of hiding him inside an apartment containing illegal drugs. Justin Owens is facing murder and aggravated assault charges for the "execution-style" shooting of 38-year-old Hunter Williams.



A monthslong manhunt ended at a Newnan apartment complex after a murder suspect’s attempt to escape through a window was thwarted by waiting officers.

What we know:

Police found Justin Owens at the Brighton Farms Apartments with a woman he shares a child with. Officers say he attempted to escape from a third-story window but stopped when he saw police.

Owens was wanted for the shooting death of 38-year-old Hunter Williams on Octavia Place on March 31. Officers charged Owens with murder and assault.

The backstory:

Police say Owens left the state for Nebraska while on the run but eventually came back to Newnan. Officers also arrested Tiffany Trice and charged her with hiding a wanted man.

Investigators say they found drugs in the apartment, so Owens is facing additional charges. Police had offered a $5,000 reward for information, but they say their own investigation led to the arrest.

RELATED: Newnan police seek Justin Owens in Octavia Place murder

What they're saying:

Newnan Police Det. Elijah Wilson said Owens tried to get out through a window screen before surrendering.

"He started cutting the screen. He looked down, saw that we had a couple extra officers there. He went back into the apartment, and then subsequently gave himself up," Wilson said.

Officers also detailed the illegal drugs found during the arrest.

"We uncovered several grams of fentanyl, several grams of MDMA which is ecstasy, and then about half a pound of marijuana," Wilson said.