2022 Midtown shooter sentenced in deadly spree

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The Brief A jury found Raissa Kengne guilty but mentally ill on all counts following a trial for a deadly 2022 Midtown shooting spree. Judge Shukura L. Ingram sentenced Kengne to two consecutive life sentences plus 50 years in prison. The state admitted Kengne has schizophrenia but proved she knew right from wrong by highlighting how she fled the scene and hid her weapon.



A jury has reached a verdict in the case of Raissa Kengne, finding her criminally responsible for a series of violent crimes carried out in Midtown Atlanta despite her mental health diagnosis. A judge then sentenced her to spend the rest of her life behind bars.

What we know:

Judge Shukura L. Ingram sentenced Kengne to two consecutive life sentences plus 50 years in prison.

Jurors found Raissa Kengne guilty but mentally ill on all counts Monday, including murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault. The verdict followed closing arguments where the state and defense clashed over whether Kegne met the legal standard for insanity.

The state argued Kengne's actions were the result of a calculated revenge plot involving a "hit list" and the purchase of a firearm. Prosecutors noted that Kengne signed over power of attorney three days before the crimes, suggesting she knew there would be consequences for her actions.

What we don't know:

While the jury has delivered its verdict, the specific sentence Kengne will face has not yet been announced. Because the verdict was "guilty but mentally ill" rather than "guilty," it is unclear how the state will balance her incarceration with the psychiatric treatment required by law.

What they're saying:

Prosecutors pointed out that Kengne reassured a woman she held at gunpoint that she would not kill her, which they claimed showed an awareness of her actions.

The defense contended that Kengne acted under delusional compulsion, citing her history of schizophrenia. Defense attorneys argued that the case met the standard for "not guilty by reason of insanity" due to the uncertainty of the human mind.

Investigators characterized the crimes as an organized plan rather than a random act. Kengne reportedly sought out specific victims after lawsuits and other legal steps were unsuccessful.

The state presented evidence that Kengne attempted to break into a home and held a woman named Miss Steed at gunpoint. Prosecutors argued that her decision to flee before law enforcement arrived proved she knew her actions were legally and morally wrong.

"I’m grateful to the jurors for returning a guilty verdict in a complicated case," said Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. "This tragedy is a stark reminder of the deadly consequences that can occur when someone in the midst of a serious mental health crisis has ready access to a firearm, and why commonsense safeguards matter. I pray for the loved ones of Michael Shinners and Wesley Freeman, and hope this verdict provides some measure of justice."

The backstory:

The case stems from the August 22, 2022, shootings that killed 60-year-old Michael Shinners and 41-year-old Wesley Freeman. A third victim, 68-year-old Michael Horne, survived the attack at the Peachtree Street buildings.

Police say the two men who died were named in a lawsuit filed by Kengne. She was later arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on charges including murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

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