Raissa Kengne trial: Lawyer says defendant tried to break into his home

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The Brief Raissa Kengne's trial for a 2022 shooting in Midtown continued with testimony from a whistleblower attorney. A detective and a taxi driver shared details about the investigation and where Kengne went after the violence. Kengne is accused of killing two people and wounding a third before her arrest at the Atlanta airport.



An attorney testified on Tuesday about his professional history with Raissa Kengne during the second day of her trial for a deadly 2022 shooting at a Midtown condominium complex.

What we know:

Witnesses on the second day of the trial included Michael Sullivan, an attorney who specializes in whistleblower cases.

Sullivan said Kengne contacted him to represent her and remained a client for seven weeks, during which he described her as "sophisticated" and "very intelligent." However, the firm eventually withdrew from the case, leading Kengne to sue the firm for allegedly exposing her identity.

Sullivan also testified about surveillance video from August 2022 that showed Kengne trying to force open the back door of his home.

Additionally, a homicide detective discussed reviewing footage from the shooting locations, and a taxi driver described driving Kengne to a home in Ansley Park and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after the shootings.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Michael Sullivan, whistleblower attorney, recounts when he saw Ms. Kengne on his surveillance camera trying to break into his house as she listens from her chair on April 28, 2026. (Credit: Miss Lacy Studios, LLC Lauren Lacy)

What we don't know:

While the court reviewed surveillance video of Kengne at various locations, it is not yet clear exactly what motivated her to allegedly target the specific home in the Ansley Park neighborhood after the shootings.

The backstory:

Police said that on Aug. 22, 2022, Kengne shot the building manager of 1280 West Peachtree Street, 60-year-old Michael Shinners, and another employee, 68-year-old Michael Horne.

About 15 minutes later, Kengne's former boss, 41-year-old Wesley Freeman, was shot at 1100 Peachtree Street.

Shinners and Freeman died from their injuries, while Horne survived.

Investigators noted that the two men who died were both defendants in a lawsuit filed by Kengne.

Dig deeper:

Kengne was arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on several charges, including murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

During the first day of the trial on Monday, a witness claimed Kengne held her at gunpoint and demanded she open a key storage box before leaving. Officers who arrived at the scene testified they found three shell casings and one person who had died.

During opening statements Monday, defense attorneys told the jury that Kengne is not guilty by reason of insanity, citing delusional behavior.

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