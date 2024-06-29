Deadly Midtown shooting 2022 suspect 'not competent' to stand trial, court finds

article

Raissa Kengne, the woman accused of opening fire at her Midtown condominium complex in 2022, and shooting three people, including her former boss, has been found unfit to stand trial in Georgia for now.

The Superior Court of Fulton County ordered a psychological evaluation for Kengne. After taking a look at medical and psychological evidence and observing her, it was the opinion of the psychologist that she was incapable of understanding the nature of the charges against her.

The state decided not to challenge it.

As a result, Kengne is expected to be transferred from the custody of the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, to the Department of Behavioral Health.

After 90 days with the Department of Behavioral Health, Kengne will be reevaluated to see if she can stand trial at a later date.

"It is further ordered that if the defendant is found to be mentally competent to stand trial, the department shall immediately report that finding and the reasons therefor to this Court; and the defendant shall be returned to the Court," Fulton County Superior Judge Shukura L. Ingram wrote in her court order.

Woman goes on shooting spree in Midtown

On Aug. 22, 2022, investigators said Raissa Kengne shot the building manager of 1280 West Peachtree Street, 60-year-old Michael Shinners, and another employee, 68-year-old Michael Horne.

Just 15 minutes after Atlanta police responded to the first shooting, a second 911 call was placed, reporting a shooting at 1100 Peachtree Street. Kengne's former boss, 41-year-old Wesley Freeman, was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officials said Kengne tried to shoot a fourth person at the condo.

FOX 5 reported that Kengne asked a cab driver to take her to a home near the Ansley Golf Club that belonged to Michael Sullivan, an Atlanta attorney whose firm turned down working with Kengne on a whistleblower lawsuit.

Surveillance video showed Kengne on the front porch of Sullivan's home. While it was not clear exactly why she was there, the men who died in the Midtown shooting were both listed as defendants in her lawsuit.

Midtown shooting 2022: Lone survivor

Kengne was caught at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport where she faced multiple charges including murder, felony murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

As a result of the shooting, Shinners and Wesley died.

Horne was the only survivor.

In 2023, he was awarded the opportunity to reunite with the paramedics who saved his life. His grandchildren sent the Atlanta Fire Rescue's Parademic Engine 23 hand-drawn cards, thanking them for their life-saving actions.

"Thank you for saving Poppy's life," 8-year-old Lenyna wrote. "We are so thankful for your bravery and how quickly you got there to help. We love you all."