Survivor of Midtown triple shooting reunited with paramedics who saved his life

The man who survived a deadly 2022 triple shooting in Midtown Atlanta and his family had the chance to reunite with the paramedics whose quick thinking and training saved his life.

On the afternoon of Aug. 22, 2022, investigators say Raissa Kengne, 34, opened fire at her condominium complex, shooting the building's manager, Michael Shinners, and another employee, Michael Horne. Shinners did not survive.

Just 15 minutes after Atlanta police responded to the first shooting, a second 911 call was placed, again reporting a shooting. This time it was at 1100 Peachtree Street - less than a mile away. Officers arrived at the Eleven Hundred Peachtree executive office building to find Wesley Freeman, Kegne's former boss, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officials say Kengne, had tried to shoot a fourth person at the condo. FOX 5 reported that Kengne asked a cab driver to take her to a home near the Ansley Golf Club that belongs to Michael Sullivan, an Atlanta attorney whose firm turned down working with Kengne on a whistleblower lawsuit.

Prior to the shootings, Kengne named Sullivan, Shinners and Freeman in her own legal filing. She lived in the condo complex where the first shooting took place.

Raissa Kengne (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

After she was caught at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Kegne faces 14 different counts including murder, felony murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

When the call came in about the first shooting, officials say Paramedic Engine 23 picked up the call. At the scene, they found Horne fighting for his life and began providing medical care immediately.

Their experience and skills helped save Horne's life, ultimately preventing him from being the third victim of the alleged shooting spree.

After multiple surgeries, Horne is now out of the hospital and on the mend.

He was all smiles when he reunited with the men of Atlanta Fire Rescue's Paramedic Engine 23 "under much better circumstances."

The department shared hand-drawn cards from Horne's grandchildren thanking them for their life-saving actions.

"Thank you for saving Poppy's life," 8-year-old Lenyna wrote. "We are so thankful for your bravery and how quickly you got there to help. We love you all."

Officials with the department say they're wishing Horne the best on his road to recovery