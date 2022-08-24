Midtown Atlanta shooting suspect went to former lawyer's home after attack

The woman accused of shooting three people in Midtown may have had an additional target in mind.

Raissa Kengne, 34, faces felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and other charges in the Monday afternoon attack.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, Kengne opened fire at 1280 West Peachtree Street around 1:45 p.m. where she allegedly shot two people, Michael Shinners and Michael Horne. Shinners, 60, did not survive.

Police then responded to a second shooting scene at 1100 Peachtree Street, where Kengne allegedly killed her former accounting firm manager, Wesley Freeman, 41.

After the shootings, a cab driver for Checker Cab told FOX 5 Atlanta he picked Kengne up in Midtown, unaware of the situation.

A camera inside the taxi showed Kengne shuffle through some papers before giving the driver the address of a home near Ansley Golf Club.

FOX 5 Atlanta confirmed that address belongs to one of Kengne's former attorneys, Michael Sullivan. Sullivan is a partner, who specializes in whistleblower cases, at the Atlanta law firm Finch McCranie.

According to a lawsuit Kengne filed this summer, Sullivan agreed in June 2021 to represent her in a whistleblower lawsuit against the accounting firm where she worked. Several months later, however, the lawsuit alleges Sullivan informed Kengne "they did not have enough evidence to pursue the case" and that he "could no longer represent her."

Kengne's 2022 lawsuit claims Sullivan and his colleagues failed to maintain attorney-client privilege "at every peril to themselves." His name was mentioned more than 100 times throughout the document.

Atlanta police confirmed to FOX 5 Atlanta that they have surveillance video of Kengne — wearing a black-and-white-striped top — on the front porch of the attorney's home. While it is not clear exactly why she was there, the two men Kengne is now charged with killing were also both listed as defendants in her lawsuit.

When no one answered the door at Sullivan's home, Kengne returned to the cab and went to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport where police arrested her.

Sullivan's attorney did not return requests for comment on this story.