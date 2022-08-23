Suspect in Midtown shootings due in court for hearing

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office confirmed the identity of a woman accused of "targeting" people in separate shootings in Midtown.

Two people are dead and another is hospitalized after authorities say Raissa Kengne opened fire near Colony Square.

Authorities arrested Kengne at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

It's still not clear why Kengne shot the victims. She is due for a bond hearing at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Fulton County Courthouse.

Raissa Kengne (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

The Fulton County Medical Examiner identified the dead victims as Westley Freeman, 41, of Atlanta, and Michael Shinners, 60, of Alpharetta.

Around 1:46 p.m., Atlanta 911 received a call reporting a shooting at 1280 W. Peachtree Street, at the corner of 16th Street. Officers arrived at the 40-story 1280 West condo building to find two people shot. Police say one person was dead and another was rushed to an area hospital.

Around 2 p.m., a second 911 call was placed, again reporting a shooting. This time it was at 1100 Peachtree Street. Officers arrived at the Eleven Hundred Peachtree executive office building to find one person injured by apparent gunfire.

Law enforcement officers from multiple federal, state, and local agencies descended into the heart of Midtown and an alert was put out asking people to avoid the area as well as residents and workers to shelter in place.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn more about the victims in the shooting.