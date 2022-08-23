911 calls give new perspective on deadly Midtown Atlanta shootings

The 911 calls reporting the scenes of Monday afternoon’s deadly "targeted" shootings in Midtown Atlanta shed light on the chaos following each shooting.

Two people are dead and another is hospitalized after authorities say Raissa Kengne opened fire at an apartment building and office building.

The first crime scene was the 1280 West condominiums on West Peachtree Street, where just before 1:45 p.m., one 911 caller came face-to-face with the shooter.

Caller: "Yes. 1280 West Peachtree St. This girl just shot at me in this door."

911: "Is anyone shot, ma’am?"

Caller: "Yes. Yes."

911: "Someone is shot?"

Caller: "Yes. Someone is shot. Two people. Two people shot."

Image 1 of 18 ▼ Atlanta police flood Midtown after a report of two shooting scenes on August 22, 2022. (FOX 5)

Those two victims were 60-year-old Michael Shinners, who lost his life, and 68-year-old Michael Horne, who was wounded.

Caller: "Two people. I believe one of them is dead, one of them is shot really bad. He’s right here."

Another 911 caller in the same building gives key information on the suspect’s description.

Caller: "There’s a lady with a black striped top. Black lady."

911: "What is she doing?"

Caller: "She’s shooting. She’s in the management office right now."

Atlanta police release these photos of a woman wanted in connection to a triple shooting at Colony Square on August 22, 2022. (Atlanta Police Department)

Atlanta police say the suspect, Raissa Kengne, left 1280 West for the second crime scene at 1100 Peachtree. There a 911 recording around 2 p.m. caught the caller whispering in fear.

Caller: "I’m terrified. I’m locked in my office. I’m terrified."

Caller: "There was three very loud noises and someone screamed and I heard someone yell, ‘Call 911!’"

Sadly, this is where Wesley Freeman lost his life, but not before heroic efforts by bystanders to try to save his life while EMS was still en route.

911: "Listen carefully, lay him flat on his back, and remove anything under his head."

911: "We’re going to keep pumping his chest, OK?"

Caller: "Yup we’re continuing to –"

911: "1, 2, 3, 4…1, 2, 3, 4…"

Caller: "Come on, baby, keep fighting. Come on, give me some breath. Keep fighting. Keep fighting baby…"

Police say Kengne would take a taxi to get out of Midtown.

The shootings would lock down Midtown for about two hours until Kengne was arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

She faces charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. She remains in the Fulton County Jail without bond.