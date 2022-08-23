Taxi driver who drove suspected Midtown shooter to airport shares his story, security video

The Checker Cab driver who drove alleged Midtown shooter Raissa Kengne to the airport said at first, he had no idea that the person he picked up was the suspect in the rampage Monday.

Two of the three victims she’s accused of shooting have died.

"When I was going to pick her up, I saw the police and fire department, and I was able to pick her up in front of all of these people," said Giles Patrick Mandio, who has driven for Checker Cab for more than a decade.

He shared his story and security video from inside the cab exclusively with FOX 5’s Rob DiRienzo.

"I didn’t have any idea," he said. "I’ve picked her up before. It’s not some random person that I picked up for the first time."

Mandio said they both also immigrated from Cameroon.

At first, he said Kengne told him to drive her to a house in the Ansley Park neighborhood. She rang the doorbell, and when no one came to the door, she left. She then asked to go to Marietta, he said, but when he told her that he had to go pick someone up from the airport, Mandio said Kengne told him to just take him there.

Then, the driver got a call from the Checker Cab dispatch center.

Dispatcher Lauren Hewett said police had called her after they realized the suspect had gotten into one of their cabs.

"I had called every single driver that we had that was in the Atlanta area and asked them if they had a passenger in the car who was female," said Hewett. "He was the only in the whole city one who did."

The driver spoke with Hewett with the police on the other line.

"It was a point in time where the police the dispatcher called me, and they said, ‘It’s not her.’ Police said, ‘It’s not her.’"

Then, the dispatcher called back once they figured out that it was indeed Kengne.

"Do you have any problems with anyone?" the driver asked the suspect in the security footage from the ride.

"Not that I know of, no" she calmly replied. "What's happening?"

That’s when Mandio told the suspected shooter what all those phone calls were about earlier in the ride.

"I said listen, all the phone calls I’m receiving it’s about you. Do you have any problems? Did you do anything?" he said. "She told me ‘no, you’re safe, you’re safe don’t worry you’re safe.’"

The cab, which has a GPS tracker in it, is how we believe police found her.

The video shows her pay and climb out at the cab at the terminal, before grabbing her briefcase from the trunk.

Moments later, police took her into custody without further incident.