Police investigating shooting in Midtown

Atlanta police are responding to a triple shooting in Midtown.

It happened around 2 p.m. near 1280 W Peachtree Street NW.

According to APD, the shooter is not in custody.

Police are advising residents to stay off the streets, specifically in the areas between 12th Street and Peachtree Street NE and 15th Street and W Peachtree Street NW.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.