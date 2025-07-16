Atlanta musicians hold benefit concert for Texas flood victims

The Brief Atlanta musicians performed at a July 15 benefit concert hosted by Symphony Without Borders to aid Texas flood victims. The deadly July 4 floods claimed over 130 lives and left about 100 people still missing. Organizers said the concert aimed to guide attendees through the stages of grief and provide healing through music.



A special benefit concert was held at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church to support communities devastated by the deadly flooding in Texas. Hosted by Symphony Without Borders, the July 15 event brought together Atlanta's classical musicians to raise awareness and aid for victims of the disaster.

What we know:

The flooding, which struck on July 4, claimed the lives of more than 130 people, with around 100 still reported missing.

Organizers said the evening was designed to reflect on grief and offer healing through music.

Later this morning, the Georgia House of Representatives is scheduled to host a prayer service for flood victims and survivors.

What you can do:

Those wishing to contribute to flood relief efforts are encouraged to support local and national aid organizations. Donations can also be made through FOX. Click here for more information.