Decatur man arrested for Stone Mountain beating death last month
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Fugitive Unit, working with U.S. Marshals, has arrested a Decatur man accused of beating another man to death at a Stone Mountain residence.
What we know:
Investigators arrested 33-year-old Justin Scott Waters on Dec. 3 without incident. He is charged with felony murder in connection to the death of Taha Ibrahim Tahanur, who investigators say suffered fatal injuries during an altercation on Nov. 17.
Waters is being held at the DeKalb County Jail without bond.