Decatur man arrested for Stone Mountain beating death last month

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated  December 5, 2025 9:46am EST
DeKalb County
Justin Scott Waters. Courtesy of DeKalb County Police Department

The Brief

    • Justin Waters arrested on felony murder charges
    • Victim identified as Taha Ibrahim Tahanur
    • Watson held without bond at DeKalb County Jail

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Fugitive Unit, working with U.S. Marshals, has arrested a Decatur man accused of beating another man to death at a Stone Mountain residence.

What we know:

Investigators arrested 33-year-old Justin Scott Waters on Dec. 3 without incident. He is charged with felony murder in connection to the death of Taha Ibrahim Tahanur, who investigators say suffered fatal injuries during an altercation on Nov. 17.

Waters is being held at the DeKalb County Jail without bond.

The Source

  • Information provided by DeKalb County Police Department. 

