Metro Atlanta weekend forecast: Clouds linger as occasional showers move in

The Brief Gloomy conditions continue with light, spotty showers mainly south of I-20 Weekend remains mostly dry north of I-20 with rain returning south by Saturday afternoon Late Sunday front brings only a 20% chance of showers before clearing next week



A gloomy pattern continues across North Georgia heading into the weekend, with stubborn cloud cover and pockets of light rain moving through parts of the region Friday morning.

What we know:

While this system has looked wetter than it actually is, moisture lifting in from the Gulf will still bring scattered showers at times—especially south of I-20. Rainfall totals will remain light, but conditions will stay damp, gray, and chilly before clearing gradually early next week.

Roads remain well above freezing everywhere, including the mountains, with temperatures mostly holding in the 40s and low 50s. A weak front approaches late Sunday, bringing a small chance of spotty showers into early Monday before drier air returns.

Forecast Breakdown

Friday

🌧️ Clouds, drizzle at times

🌡️ High: 49–53

🌡️ Low: 39–44

Mostly cloudy with scattered light showers, mainly south of I-20. Northern areas see long stretches of dry time.

Saturday

☁️ Mostly cloudy, isolated showers south

🌡️ High: 52–56

🌡️ Low: 40–45

Many start dry, but light rain returns during the afternoon for southern counties. North Georgia stays mostly dry.

Sunday

🌥️ Mostly dry during the day

🌦️ Slight chance late showers (20%)

🌡️ High: 54–58

🌡️ Low: 40–46

A cold front moves through late, producing a few isolated showers overnight into Monday.

Sunshine returns early next week, with slightly warmer temps as clouds break up and conditions gradually improve.