Culinary scholars complete final exam in Villa Rica after 18-month program
VILLA RICA, Ga. - High school culinary students at the North College and Career Academy have completed their final culinary exam and practicum, marking a major milestone in their training.
What we know:
The achievement concludes one and a half years of intensive instruction in the Culinary Arts Pathway, where students developed skills through discipline, creativity, and hands-on practice.
The academy says scholars created final dishes that reflected technique, passion, and personal stories, giving them an opportunity to apply what they learned in a real-world setting.
The program also exposed students to elements of the restaurant industry, providing hands-on experience and insight into future culinary careers.