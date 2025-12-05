Expand / Collapse search

Culinary scholars complete final exam in Villa Rica after 18-month program

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  December 5, 2025 6:03am EST
Carroll County
High school culinary students at the North College and Career Academy have completed their final culinary exam and practicum, marking a major milestone in their training.

    • Students completed final exam after 18 months in Culinary Arts Pathway
    • Final dishes demonstrated technique, passion, and individuality
    • Program offered hands-on experience mirroring restaurant industry settings

VILLA RICA, Ga. - High school culinary students at the North College and Career Academy have completed their final culinary exam and practicum, marking a major milestone in their training. 

The achievement concludes one and a half years of intensive instruction in the Culinary Arts Pathway, where students developed skills through discipline, creativity, and hands-on practice.

The academy says scholars created final dishes that reflected technique, passion, and personal stories, giving them an opportunity to apply what they learned in a real-world setting. 

The program also exposed students to elements of the restaurant industry, providing hands-on experience and insight into future culinary careers.

