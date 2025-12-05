Georgia seeks payback against Alabama for SEC title

The Brief Georgia enters with playoff positioning at risk; Alabama trying to avoid a third loss Bulldogs aim to end 1–7 stretch against Crimson Tide under Kirby Smart Tens of thousands expected downtown for FanFare, pep rallies, and Ludacris concert



Excitement is building around Mercedes-Benz Stadium as Georgia and Alabama prepare for a high-stakes SEC Championship rematch Saturday.

What we know:

Alabama defeated Georgia earlier this season in Athens, and the Bulldogs say they are eager for payback with a conference title on the line.

Alabama coach Nick Saban said his team is expecting a "hard-fought contest" against a highly skilled Georgia squad.

Georgia echoed that sentiment, saying the chance to replay a loss provides "motivation" heading into the championship game.

Georgia enters Saturday’s SEC Championship still chasing a milestone that has eluded its senior class: a win over Alabama.

Despite an 11-1 season and dominant records against rivals like Georgia Tech, Florida and Tennessee, Kirby Smart’s team is 1-7 against Alabama under his tenure, including a home loss earlier this season.

Both teams head into Mercedes-Benz Stadium with playoff stakes on the line — Georgia aiming to secure a top playoff seed and Alabama trying to avoid a third loss that could jeopardize its postseason hopes.

Georgia will also be without injured center Drew Bobo, while Alabama expects to be missing defensive end LT Overton and possibly running back Jam Miller.

Tens of thousands of fans are expected downtown, with events including the Dr Pepper SEC FanFare at the Georgia World Congress Center, pep rallies, interactive displays, and a championship concert featuring Ludacris on Saturday afternoon.

Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

What's next:

The FOX 5 Atlanta Sports Team will help fans get ready for the big game with a special SEC Showdown edition of Georgia All Access. You can watch it live on FOX 5 Atlanta or stream it on FOX LOCAL at 7 p.m.