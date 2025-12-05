3 DeKalb County firefighters injured in crash Thursday night

The Brief Fire truck crashed on Rockbridge Road around 10 p.m. Three firefighters suffered "various injuries" and were hospitalized No other vehicles or injuries reported



Three DeKalb County firefighters were rushed to the hospital late Thursday after their fire truck crashed while responding to an emergency call.

What we know:

The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Rockbridge Road, according to officials. Authorities say the firefighters suffered "various injuries," but their current conditions have not yet been released.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and no additional injuries were reported.

What's next:

Investigators have not said what caused the truck to leave the roadway, and the incident remains under review.