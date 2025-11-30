Georgia to face Alabama in SEC Championship

The Brief Georgia and Alabama will meet in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta. Alabama previously beat Georgia 24-21 during the regular season. The winner earns an automatic College Football Playoff berth.



Georgia will face Alabama in the Southeastern Conference Championship Game this week in Atlanta.

What we know:

The Crimson Tide advanced after winning the Iron Bowl on Saturday, boosting their chances of making the College Football Playoff. Georgia advanced after Texas defeated Texas A&M.

Alabama (10-2, 7-1 SEC) defeated Georgia 24-21 during the regular season in Athens.

Why you should care:

The winner of the SEC Championship Game receives an automatic bid to the College Football Playoff. Even with a loss, Georgia’s 11-1 record and tough conference schedule should still position the Bulldogs for a playoff spot.

What's next:

The SEC title game kicks off Dec. 6 at 4 p.m. inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.