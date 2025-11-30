Georgia to face Alabama in SEC Championship
ATLANTA - Georgia will face Alabama in the Southeastern Conference Championship Game this week in Atlanta.
What we know:
The Crimson Tide advanced after winning the Iron Bowl on Saturday, boosting their chances of making the College Football Playoff. Georgia advanced after Texas defeated Texas A&M.
Alabama (10-2, 7-1 SEC) defeated Georgia 24-21 during the regular season in Athens.
Why you should care:
The winner of the SEC Championship Game receives an automatic bid to the College Football Playoff. Even with a loss, Georgia’s 11-1 record and tough conference schedule should still position the Bulldogs for a playoff spot.
What's next:
The SEC title game kicks off Dec. 6 at 4 p.m. inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Source: The Associated Press contributed to this article.