Georgia earns spot in SEC championship game

Georgia clinched a spot in the SEC championship game. We still don't know who they will face.



The Georgia Bulldogs have earned a place in the SEC championship game.

What we know:

No. 4 Georgia managed to clinch the spot after No. 3 Texas A&M lost to No. 16 Texas on Friday night.

Who will Georgia face in the SEC championship?

What we don't know:

Now the question Dawg fans want to know the answer to: who will they play? That won't be decided until Saturday. If Alabama wins, they're in. If Auburn wins, Ole Miss and Georgia will square off.

The SEC championship game kicks off Dec. 6