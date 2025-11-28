Expand / Collapse search

Georgia earns spot in SEC championship game

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  November 28, 2025 11:34pm EST
Georgia Bulldogs
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 28: Defensive back KJ Bolden #4 of the Georgia Bulldogs and head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs talk following the the Invesco QQQ Gridiron Classic college football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Georgia T

Expand

The Brief

    • Georgia clinched a spot in the SEC championship game.
    • We still don't know who they will face.

ATLANTA - The Georgia Bulldogs have earned a place in the SEC championship game.

What we know:

No. 4 Georgia managed to clinch the spot after No. 3 Texas A&M lost to No. 16 Texas on Friday night.

Who will Georgia face in the SEC championship?

What we don't know:

Now the question Dawg fans want to know the answer to: who will they play? That won't be decided until Saturday. If Alabama wins, they're in. If Auburn wins, Ole Miss and Georgia will square off.

The SEC championship game kicks off Dec. 6

The Source: This is an original report by FOX 5 Sports.

Georgia BulldogsCollege FootballSports