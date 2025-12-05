Ethics panel says Burt Jones can loan $10M to gubernatorial bid
ATLANTA - The State Ethics Commission has ruled that Lieutenant Gov. Burt Jones is permitted to loan his campaign for governor as much as $10 million in personal funds, according to the Georgia Recorder.
What we know:
The decision clears a major financial path as Jones pursues the Republican nomination.
Attorney General Chris Carr, who is running against Jones, argued that the loan exceeds legal limits on campaign contributions.
However, commissioners determined that "nothing in the current statute which prohibits such a loan of personal funds," meaning candidates may use unlimited personal wealth to fund their campaigns.
The ruling allows Jones to continue relying on family resources as part of his election strategy.
The other side:
Critics contend that the decision widens disparities in political races by giving wealthy candidates a significant advantage over opponents who lack similar financial backing.