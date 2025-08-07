Georgia AG Chris Carr files federal lawsuit against Lt. Gov. Burt Jones

article

The Brief Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has filed a federal lawsuit accusing Lt. Gov. Burt Jones of using a leadership committee to bypass campaign finance laws in the GOP primary for governor. The suit seeks to block Jones from using the committee, stop repayment of a $10 million loan with donor money, and appoint an independent financial monitor. Carr’s campaign argues the move gives Jones an unfair advantage by allowing unlimited contributions and fundraising during the legislative session.



Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr’s campaign for governor has filed a federal lawsuit accusing Lt. Gov. Burt Jones of violating campaign finance laws by using a leadership committee to gain an unfair advantage in the Republican primary.

What we know:

The lawsuit, filed Thursday in the Northern District of Georgia, claims Jones is funneling unlimited donations—including a mysterious $10 million loan—through a special political fund that only he can legally operate. Carr’s campaign argues the move undermines fair elections and violates the First and Fourteenth Amendments by creating an unequal playing field.

"Republicans cannot ignore the cloud of unethical, illegal and corrupt behavior that surrounds Burt Jones," said Carr campaign spokeswoman Julia Mazzone. "He is using his position to sidestep contribution limits, raise six-figure checks during legislative sessions, and funnel unlimited money into a competitive primary through a structure only he can access."

The lawsuit asks the court to:

Block Jones from using his leadership committee during the primary

Prevent him from repaying the $10 million loan with donor funds

Order full transparency around the committee’s fundraising and spending since Jones entered the race

Appoint an independent monitor to oversee all future activity tied to the committee

What they're saying:

Carr’s campaign argues that while other candidates are restricted by strict fundraising caps, Jones has created what amounts to a second campaign bankrolled by special interests. They also accuse him of using his current office to raise money during the legislative session—something others are legally barred from doing.

The Carr campaign is requesting immediate injunctive relief to stop further alleged violations and to ensure that campaign finance laws are applied consistently.

Carr, who has served as Georgia’s Attorney General since 2016, is campaigning on a record of prosecuting violent crime, expanding anti-gang and anti-human trafficking initiatives, and opposing federal overreach. He has twice won statewide elections and is now seeking the Republican nomination for governor in 2026.

The other side:

Jones’ office has not yet responded to the filing.