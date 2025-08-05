2026 Georgia election races to watch | List of candidates

Expand / Collapse search

Published  August 5, 2025
Georgia Politics
ATLANTA - Georgia was once a Republican stronghold. Now, it's a key battleground state. There are several races in the 2026 election that are expected to draw attention. This is a running list of candidates. It will be updated as individuals announce their campaigns or drop out. 

U.S. SENATE

Democrat

State Sen. Jon Ossoff (incumbent)

Republicans

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter 

STORY: Rep. Buddy Carter enters 2026 Senate race against Sen. Jon Ossoff

U.S. Rep. Mike Collins 

STORY: Georgia Republican Mike Collins announces challenge to Sen. Jon Ossoff

Former football coach Derek Dooley

STORY: Derek Dooley announces 2026 Georgia Senate bid against Ossoff

Dropped Out

Insurance Commissioner John King dropped out of the race on July 24.

GOVERNOR

Democrats

State Sen. Jason Esteves

STORY: Sen. Jason Esteves talks about his campaign for governor

State Rep. Derrick Jackson

STORY: State Rep. Derrick Jackson launching bid to be Georgia's next governor

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

STORY: Keisha Lance Bottoms announces run for governor, vows to unite Georgia

Former pastor Olu Brown

STORY: Olu Brown, former pastor and business owner, announces run for Georgia governor

Republican

Attorney General Chris Carr

STORY: Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr launches Republican bid in 2026 governor's race

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones

STORY: Lt. Gov. Burt Jones announces campaign for Georgia governor

Ken Yasger, Georgia Army National Guard

Expressed interest

Stacey Abrams, former state representative

STORY: Georgia Senate probes Stacey Abrams' New Georgia Project

Geoff Duncan, former lieutenant governor

STORY: Georgia GOP expels former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan over alleged disloyalty

Michael Thurmond, former DeKalb County CEO

STORY: What's next for DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond?

Declined

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

STORY: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene declines 2026 Georgia governor bid

Jason Carter, grandson of former President Jimmy Carter

STORY: Jason Carter rules out 2026 bid for governor as wife battles brain cancer

Dropped Out

Rep. Lucy McBath

STORY: Rep. Lucy McBath pausing potential run for Georgia governor in 2026

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

Democrat

State Sen. Josh McLaurin

STORY: Democrat Josh McLaurin announces run for Georgia lieutenant governor in 2026

Republicans 

Senate Majority Leader Steve Gooch 

STORY: Georgia Republican Steve Gooch launches bid for lieutenant governor

Senate Pro Tem John F. Kennedy

STORY: State Sen. John F. Kennedy enters GOP race for lieutenant governor

Takosha Swan

State Sen. Blake Tillery

GEORGIA ATTORNEY GENERAL

Democrat

Former state Rep. Bob Trammell

RELATED: Former Rep. Bob Trammell announces campaign for Georgia AG

Republicans

State Sen. Bill Cowsert

STORY: Georgia Attorney General race: Sen. Bill Cowsert announces campaign

State Sen. Brian Strickland

STORY: Republican state Senator Brian Strickland files to run for Georgia attorney general

GEORGIA SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT

Republicans

Richard Woods (incumbent)

Randell Trammell

GEORGIA LABOR COMMISSIONER

Republican

Barbara Rivera Holmes (incumbent)

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 13

Democrats

U.S. Rep. David Scott (incumbent)

State Rep. Jasmine Clark

State Sen. Emanuel Jones

Everton Blair, the former chair of the Gwinnett County Board of Education

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 14

Republican

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (incumbent)

STORY: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene declines 2026 Georgia governor bid

Democrat

Shawn Harris, retired Army Brigadier General

STORY: Who's challenging Marjorie Taylor Greene for House seat?

  • Information for above story gathered from previous FOX 5 Atlanta reporting and candidate websites. This story will be updated as new candidates enter or drop out of races. This is only a list of some of the bigger races in Georgia. 

