2026 Georgia election races to watch | List of candidates
ATLANTA - Georgia was once a Republican stronghold. Now, it's a key battleground state. There are several races in the 2026 election that are expected to draw attention. This is a running list of candidates. It will be updated as individuals announce their campaigns or drop out.
U.S. SENATE
Democrat
State Sen. Jon Ossoff (incumbent)
Republicans
STORY: Rep. Buddy Carter enters 2026 Senate race against Sen. Jon Ossoff
STORY: Georgia Republican Mike Collins announces challenge to Sen. Jon Ossoff
Former football coach Derek Dooley
STORY: Derek Dooley announces 2026 Georgia Senate bid against Ossoff
Dropped Out
Insurance Commissioner John King dropped out of the race on July 24.
GOVERNOR
Democrats
STORY: Sen. Jason Esteves talks about his campaign for governor
STORY: State Rep. Derrick Jackson launching bid to be Georgia's next governor
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms
STORY: Keisha Lance Bottoms announces run for governor, vows to unite Georgia
STORY: Olu Brown, former pastor and business owner, announces run for Georgia governor
Republican
STORY: Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr launches Republican bid in 2026 governor's race
STORY: Lt. Gov. Burt Jones announces campaign for Georgia governor
Ken Yasger, Georgia Army National Guard
Expressed interest
Stacey Abrams, former state representative
STORY: Georgia Senate probes Stacey Abrams' New Georgia Project
Geoff Duncan, former lieutenant governor
STORY: Georgia GOP expels former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan over alleged disloyalty
Michael Thurmond, former DeKalb County CEO
STORY: What's next for DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond?
Declined
STORY: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene declines 2026 Georgia governor bid
Jason Carter, grandson of former President Jimmy Carter
STORY: Jason Carter rules out 2026 bid for governor as wife battles brain cancer
Dropped Out
STORY: Rep. Lucy McBath pausing potential run for Georgia governor in 2026
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
Democrat
STORY: Democrat Josh McLaurin announces run for Georgia lieutenant governor in 2026
Republicans
Senate Majority Leader Steve Gooch
STORY: Georgia Republican Steve Gooch launches bid for lieutenant governor
Senate Pro Tem John F. Kennedy
STORY: State Sen. John F. Kennedy enters GOP race for lieutenant governor
GEORGIA ATTORNEY GENERAL
Democrat
Former state Rep. Bob Trammell
RELATED: Former Rep. Bob Trammell announces campaign for Georgia AG
Republicans
STORY: Georgia Attorney General race: Sen. Bill Cowsert announces campaign
STORY: Republican state Senator Brian Strickland files to run for Georgia attorney general
GEORGIA SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT
Republicans
Richard Woods (incumbent)
GEORGIA LABOR COMMISSIONER
Republican
Barbara Rivera Holmes (incumbent)
U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 13
Democrats
U.S. Rep. David Scott (incumbent)
Everton Blair, the former chair of the Gwinnett County Board of Education
U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 14
Republican
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (incumbent)
STORY: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene declines 2026 Georgia governor bid
Democrat
Shawn Harris, retired Army Brigadier General
STORY: Who's challenging Marjorie Taylor Greene for House seat?