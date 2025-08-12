Sen. Blake Tillery announces bid for lieutenant governor

The Brief Vidalia Republican Sen. Blake Tillery, chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announces bid for lieutenant governor. Tillery says he will prioritize conservative values if elected. He joins Republicans Steve Gooch and John Kennedy in the race; Democrat Josh McLaurin is also running.



State Sen. Blake Tillery, a Vidalia Republican and chair of the Georgia Senate Appropriations Committee, has officially entered the race to succeed Lt. Gov. Burt Jones.

Tillery, who helps shape the state’s multi-billion-dollar budget, said he will prioritize conservative values if elected.

His announcement adds another contender to the growing Republican field, which already includes Senate Majority Leader Steve Gooch and Senate President Pro Tem John Kennedy.

Jones is running for governor in 2026.

On the Democratic side, Sandy Springs Sen. Josh McLaurin is running for his party’s nomination.