Democrat Michael Thurmond announces plan to run for Georgia governor

The Brief Former Georgia lawmaker Michael Thurmond has announced his bid to succeed Brian Kemp as Georgia's next governor. Thurmond pitched himself as someone who could bridge racial and political divides to become the first Democrat to win the state’s top office in 28 years. The former DeKalb County CEO joins a Democratic field that already includes state Sen. Jason Esteves, former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, state Rep. Derrick Jackson, and Atlanta pastor Olu Brown.



Former DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond has announced that he will run to be Georgia's next governor in 2026.

Thurmond announced his 2026 bid for the state’s highest office Wednesday, saying he’s "going to fight for the people of Georgia every day," but also pitching himself as someone who can bridge racial and political divides to become the first Democrat to win the state’s top office in 28 years.

What they're saying:

In his announcement on Wednesday morning, Thurmond said he was running for governor "to fight for working families, protect and expand access to healthcare, and build an education system that creates multiple pathways to success."

"I bring a record of service and accomplishment," he said. "I, throughout my career, never shied away from taking on tough jobs."

Some Democrats are also calling for a generational turnover in leadership, but after more than four decades in politics, Thurmond said he believes a track record of success will be more important.

"The number one concern of the Democrats I talked to is that they want a candidate who can win," he said.

What we know:

Thurmond is one of only three Black people to win election to statewide office in Georgia, serving three terms as labor commissioner after first winning election in 2010. He was also the first Black state legislator from his hometown of Athens since Reconstruction when elected in 1986. Like all the other currently declared Democratic candidates, Thurmond is now seeking to become Georgia’s first Black governor.

Thurmond most recently served two terms as the elected CEO of DeKalb County, an Atlanta suburb that had $150 million in the bank when he left office. Before that, he was credited with stabilizing the DeKalb County school system as interim superintendent, after its accreditation agency threatened to strip its seal of approval, citing financial mismanagement, school board dysfunction and nepotism. Thurmond also oversaw welfare reform as director of Georgia’s Division of Family and Children Services in the mid-1990s, after he gave up his state House seat to make an unsuccessful run for Congress in 1992.

Under his leadership as CEO, DeKalb County established a $140 million rainy day fund and a 10-year capitol improvement program to invest in and maintain the county's water and wastewater infrastructure, while making major improvements to the water billing system.

The county created a master transit plan, and passed two Special Local Option Sales Tax initiatives for transportation, public safety, parks and rec and other capitol projects.

Dig deeper:

The 72-year-old Thurmond joins a Democratic field that already includes state Sen. Jason Esteves , former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, state Rep. Derrick Jackson, and Atlanta pastor Olu Brown in the Democratic primary. On the Republican side, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and Attorney General Chris Carr are seeking their party’s nomination in an attempt to succeed Gov. Brian Kemp , who can’t run again after two terms.

