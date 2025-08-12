Republican Leland Olinger says he wants to be next GA governor

The Brief Republican Leland Olinger announces bid for governor, pledging to fix what he calls a "broken system" and help struggling families. Olinger’s platform includes taking direct control of the state budget, reforming the tax code, and eliminating property taxes for single-family homeowners. He joins a crowded 2026 race featuring multiple Republican and Democratic candidates, including AG Chris Carr, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, and former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.



Republican Leland Olinger has announced he is running for governor, outlining his priorities in a recent social media post.

Olinger said one of his top goals is to fix what he calls a "broken system" that does little to help broken families.

He also pledged to take direct control of the state budget, reform the tax code to benefit both residents and businesses, and eliminate property taxes for single-family homeowners.

Several other Republicans and Democrats have already announced that they are running for governor in 2026. Democrat candidates include Michael Thurmond, Sen. Jason Esteves, Rep. Derrick Jackson, Keisha Lance Bottoms and Olu Brown.

Republican candidates include Attorney General Chris Carr, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones (who was just endorsed by President Trump), and Ken Yasger.

Olinger has ran for political office before.