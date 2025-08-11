Trump endorses Burt Jones in Georgia's 2026 governor race

article

The race for Georgia's governor in 2026 is heating up, with former President Donald Trump throwing his support behind Lt. Gov. Burt Jones.

What they're saying:

Trump took to social media on Monday to endorse Jones, saying, "Highly Respected and very popular Lieutenant Governor, Burt Jones, is running to be the next Governor of the Great State of Georgia." He added, "Burt Jones for Governor has my Complete and Total Endorsement – HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!"

"This endorsement means so much, not just because President Trump is my friend and a true leader, but because it shows our Georgia First movement is gaining momentum. From day one, I’ve worked to deliver real results: fighting for election integrity, cutting taxes, securing our borders, protecting our communities, and defending our Georgia values," Jones wrote in email to supporters following the president’s endorsement.

The backstory:

Jones officially announced his candidacy last month, emphasizing his connection to Trump and promising to eliminate Georgia's state income tax.

He has already lent $10 million to his campaign and reported that his leadership committee has more than $14 million available.

The other side:

The Republican primary is shaping up to be competitive. Attorney General Chris Carr, who began his campaign last year, recently filed a federal lawsuit against Jones.

Carr argues that Jones' leadership committee provides him with an unfair fundraising advantage and should be prohibited from raising or spending money during the primary.

Meanwhile, the Democratic field includes former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, state Sen. Jason Esteves, state Rep. Derrick Jackson, former pastor and business owner Olu Brown, and former DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond.

Bottoms released a statement following Trump's endorsement that reads:

"It’s clear that Burt Jones is only interested in one thing: serving as a yes-man to Donald Trump. I’ll put Georgians first, and I will never be afraid to stand up for our state. Georgians deserve a governor who will always put our state, not Donald Trump first. I’m running for governor to stand up for Georgians against the chaos in Washington, and to fight for lower costs, good jobs and economic opportunity."

Why you should care:

Current Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, is term-limited and cannot seek re-election.

What's next:

The GOP primary is set for May 2026, followed by the general election in November.