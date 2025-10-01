State Sen. Greg Dolezal announces bid for lieutenant governor

article

The Brief Sen. Greg Dolezal enters lieutenant governor’s race in Georgia Dolezal vows to end DEI programs, target prosecutors Faces at least five GOP challengers in primary field



State Sen. Greg Dolezal of Forsyth County has launched a campaign for lieutenant governor.

First elected in 2018, Dolezal represents a district in Forsyth County. In his announcement, he pledged to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion programs in state agencies, oppose transgender programs in schools and universities, and remove prosecutors he considers soft on crime.

He joins at least five other Republican candidates already in the race.