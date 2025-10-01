Expand / Collapse search

State Sen. Greg Dolezal announces bid for lieutenant governor

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  October 1, 2025 7:53am EDT
Georgia Politics
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Sen. Greg Dolezal Credit: Georgia State Senate

The Brief

    • Sen. Greg Dolezal enters lieutenant governor’s race in Georgia
    • Dolezal vows to end DEI programs, target prosecutors
    • Faces at least five GOP challengers in primary field

ATLANTA - State Sen. Greg Dolezal of Forsyth County has launched a campaign for lieutenant governor.

First elected in 2018, Dolezal represents a district in Forsyth County. In his announcement, he pledged to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion programs in state agencies, oppose transgender programs in schools and universities, and remove prosecutors he considers soft on crime.

2026 Georgia election races to watch | List of candidates

He joins at least five other Republican candidates already in the race.

The Source

  • Information provided by Dolezal's campaign. 

Georgia PoliticsElectionNews