Rep. Romman joins crowded race for governor, pledges 'new kind of politics'

The Brief State Rep. Ruwa Romman announces 2026 bid for Georgia governor Gwinnett lawmaker, 32, focuses on wages, hospitals, housing reform Faces crowded Democratic primary as GOP fields top contenders



State Rep. Ruwa Romman, a Democrat from Gwinnett County, officially announced her campaign for governor on Monday, according to The Associated Press.

What we know:

Romman, 32, is at least the eighth Democrat to enter the race for the 2026 election, joining a crowded field that includes former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, former state Labor Commissioner Michael Thurmond, Republican-turned-Democrat Geoff Duncan, former state Sen. Jason Esteves, and state Rep. Derrick Jackson.

Romman says her campaign will center on raising Georgia’s minimum wage, reopening shuttered hospitals, and forcing corporations to sell off single-family homes they have purchased. She is framing her campaign as "a new kind of politics" that offers a forward-looking vision to energize Democratic voters.

The backstory:

Romman was elected to the state House in 2022 and has been an outspoken progressive voice at the Capitol. Last year, she was part of an "uncommitted" movement at the Democratic National Convention, advocating for Palestinians and withholding support from Vice President Kamala Harris in protest of President Joe Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war.

Born in Jordan and the granddaughter of Palestinian refugees, Romman has emphasized that her heritage and Muslim faith are strengths rather than liabilities. "My identity is a positive because you know that because of my background, I am not going to back down from a fight," she said.

She has also opposed legislation in Georgia that sought to codify a definition of antisemitism into state law, arguing it could stifle criticism of the Israeli government.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear how Romman’s candidacy will resonate beyond her Gwinnett County base. She faces a tough primary field with high-profile Democrats, as well as the challenge of convincing voters her grassroots, organizing-focused strategy can translate into electoral victory.

It also remains uncertain whether her outspoken positions on Middle East politics will galvanize progressive voters or alienate moderates in a purple state.

What's next:

Romman and other Democrats hope to break Republicans’ 24-year hold on Georgia’s governor’s mansion. Current Gov. Brian Kemp is barred from running again due to term limits, and leading Republican candidates already include Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, Attorney General Chris Carr, and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Romman says her campaign will focus on face-to-face organizing, echoing strategies used by Stacey Abrams, though Democrats have yet to turn those efforts into a durable statewide majority.