Ex-GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan enters Georgia governor race as Democrat

The Brief Former GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan now running for governor as Democrat Duncan positions himself as Trump critic in crowded primary field Faces questions on abortion stance, voting law support as Republican



Former Republican and onetime Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan has announced he is running for governor as a Democrat, according to The Associated Press.

Duncan, 50, released his announcement Tuesday, positioning himself as a staunch Trump critic and a candidate focused on health care access and cost-of-living issues. He enters a crowded Democratic field that already includes former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, state Sen. Jason Esteves, and former labor commissioner Michael Thurmond.

The backstory:

Duncan, who lives in a Republican stronghold north of Atlanta, was elected lieutenant governor in 2018 after one term in the state House. He did not seek reelection in 2022, instead becoming a CNN contributor and one of the most vocal Republican critics of Trump. Earlier this year, the Georgia GOP formally expelled him from the party after he spoke at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in support of Vice President Kamala Harris.

During his time as lieutenant governor, Duncan helped broker a state hate crimes law and backed foster care improvements, but he also supported a restrictive abortion law and Republican-backed election changes following the 2020 presidential race. He has since said GOP opposition to Medicaid expansion and gun regulations pushed him away from the party.

What they're saying:

"I’ve never wavered in taking on Trump. So Georgia Republicans threw me out of their party," Duncan said in his campaign announcement. "I was leaving anyway. Now I’m running for governor as a proud Democrat."

"I’m running for governor to put Georgians in the best position to once again love their neighbors," he added. "And to make Georgia the front line of democracy and a backstop against extremism."

What's next:

Duncan faces the challenge of persuading Democratic voters to back a former Republican with a mixed record on key issues, including abortion and voting laws. His candidacy will be tested against seasoned Democrats such as Bottoms, Esteves, and Thurmond, all of whom have deep ties to the party.

Observers are watching whether Duncan can consolidate support among moderates and anti-Trump voters in a state that still leans Republican but has shown signs of shifting. Georgia Democrats, unlike in some neighboring states, have a deep bench of experienced candidates. The outcome of the primary will determine if Duncan’s unusual political journey can resonate with voters.