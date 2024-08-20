Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan expected to give remarks at DNC

article

Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan is expected to make remarks during this week’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago, FOX 5 News has learned.

The former lieutenant governor is expected to be among several Republicans supporting Harris expected to make an appearance at the United Center.

"As a lifelong conservative Republican, I do not recognize my own party. Donald Trump does not care about America’s working families; he only cares about revenge and retribution," Duncan said. "Americans know Donald Trump’s extremist agenda is a threat to our country, and it’s time to move past his incoherence and division."

The Democrats have been attempting to reach out to those who feel disenfranchised by the former president, calling upon their grander duty to put country over party and democracy over what they describe as extremism.

"We will be putting patriotic Republicans front and center in our convention programming to explain, in their own words, why they are putting country first and supporting Vice President Harris," said Austin Weatherford, national Republican engagement director for the Harris campaign. "Every American deserves a president who will protect their freedoms and always put the best interests of the American people above their own."

It was a message echoed during the first night of the DNC by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

"I want anyone watching tonight, Republican, independent, Democrat to know that you are welcome here," said Beshear. "We believe in an America where we live out our values. End anger politics once and for all and move beyond this us versus them by remembering we are all Americans."

Duncan is expected to be among other Republicans for Harris members who will also be attending. Prominent Republican and co-host of "The View," Ana Navarro, will host the convention’s prime-time schedule on Tuesday. She has long been an outspoken critic of Trump.

On Monday, former pro-Trump pundit and now-co-chair of Republicans for Harris in Florida, addressed the convention via a taped segment. He says he broke with Trump over the management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jan. 6 attack, and the opposition to gun control.

Also expected to attend is former Rep. Adam Kinzinger, of Illinois, who rode the Tea Party wave into office in 2010. Kinzinger endorsed Biden in June and now is throwing his support behind Harris. The veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan has been vocal about multiple issues, including Jan. 6. He calls the former president a "direct threat to every fundamental American value."

Trump has not directly addressed the growing Republican support for Harris, but last week, campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt released a statement to NPR.

"President Trump is building the largest, most diverse political movement in history because his winning message of putting America first again resonates with Americans of all backgrounds," she wrote.

"Kamala Harris is weak, failed, and dangerously liberal and a vote for her is a vote for higher taxes, inflation, open borders, and war," she added.

Night two of the 2024 Democratic National Convention kicks off at 7 p.m. Eastern with Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz expected to give the keynote address.