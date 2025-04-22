Jason Carter rules out 2026 bid for governor as wife battles brain cancer

article

Former Georgia state Sen. Jason Carter said he has no plans to seek the 2026 nomination because of his wife’s cancer diagnosis.

"For all intents and purposes, I can’t imagine making a decision to run because it’s the wrong time for my family," Carter, 49, told The Associated Press on Monday.

What we know:

Carter also told The Associated Press that he is "not going to endorse anybody," but that he was "very excited" that Sen. Jason Esteves has announced that he is in the running for governor in 2026.

Katharine "Kate" Lewis Carter has glioblastoma, a highly malignant and aggressive form of brain cancer. Treatment typically involves surgery to remove as much of the tumor as possible, followed by radiation therapy and chemotherapy. Jason Carter did not reveal any additional details about his wife's condition.

Jason Carter is the grandson of former President Jimmy Carter, who died at the age of 100 on Dec. 29, 2024, and first lady Rosalynn Carter, who passed away on Nov. 19, 2023, at the age of 96. Carter, who served in the Georgia State Senate from 2010 to 2015, was the Democratic Party nominee for governor in Georgia in 2014. He lost to incumbent Nathan Deal by 7.9%, receiving 44% of the vote.

In November 2015, Jason became Chair of the Board of Trustees of The Carter Center, the nonprofit organization founded in 1982 by his grandparents to fight for human rights and the alleviation of human suffering, prevent and resolve conflicts, improve health care, and enhance freedom and democracy. He had previously served on the board since 2009.

Jason is also a lawyer and has represented clients in high-stakes trial and appellate business litigation, including breach of contract, class actions, business torts, and other complex commercial cases, according to Bondurant Mixson & Elmore. He has received numerous awards for his legal work and community service. He also wrote a book published by National Geographic titled Power Lines, which detailed the racial divides he experienced in South Africa while serving in the Peace Corps.

Kate Carter is a high school teacher and former journalist with the Athens Banner-Herald. She also launched a nutmilk brand, Treehouse Naturals, with a friend in 2016. The couple has two teenage sons.

What they're saying:

Before his announcement about his decision not to run, Jason Carter had been mentioned as a centrist candidate with high name identification who could run as a bridge between the Democrats’ base and voters who might be up for grabs if President Donald Trump’s popularity and the Republican brand take a dip heading into 2026, according to The Associated Press.