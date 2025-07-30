Former Rep. Bob Trammell announces campaign for Georgia AG

article

The Brief Former state representative Bob Trammell has announced his candidacy for Georgia Attorney General in the 2026 election. Trammell, who served as House Minority Leader from 2017 to 2021, says he’s running to fight special interests, corporate corruption, and protect Georgians’ rights. A native of Luthersville, Trammell still practices law in his hometown and lives there with his wife and three children.



Former state representative and attorney Bob Trammell, 51, has announced he is running for Georgia Attorney General in 2026, pledging to challenge special interests and advocate for working families across the state.

In his campaign announcement, Trammell said Georgia needs a leader who will take on corporate corruption, fraud, and political cynicism.

"At a time when Georgians are feeling the pressures of an erratic economy, corporate corruption, insidious frauds and scams, and the erosion of our rights, Georgians deserve someone who will fight for them – every day," he said. "Simply put, Georgia is worth fighting for."

Trammell served in the Georgia House of Representatives from 2014 to 2021 and was House Minority Leader from 2017 to 2021. During his tenure, he led Democrats in advocating for expanded health care access, environmental protections, and efforts to reduce the cost of living.

Raised in the small town of Luthersville in Meriwether County, Trammell says his upbringing instilled in him a deep sense of community and commitment to public service. After beginning his legal career at a large Atlanta law firm, he returned home to open Luthersville’s first law office in his family’s farmhouse. He still practices there today, representing families and small businesses.

Trammell later served as Meriwether County Attorney before being elected to the state legislature. He holds a summa cum laude degree from the University of Georgia and a law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law.

He lives in Luthersville with his wife Jenny, a pharmacist, and their three children.

Two Republican state senators – Bill Cowsert and Brian Strickland – are also interested in the position. Kelvin King also announced his campaign on Monday. Trammell is the first Democrat to announce a campaign.

The current Attorney General, Chris Carr, is running for governor against Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Sen. Jason Esteves and Rev. Olu Brown.