Georgia GOP attempts to block Brad Raffensperger from running as a Republican

Georgia’s Republican Party says Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger should not be able to run under the party’s banner anymore, but the party’s chairman says the attempt to kick out the state’s chief election official may not be going anywhere.

On Saturday, delegates voted overwhelmingly at the state GOP convention in Dalton to adopt a series of resolutions, including one declaring the party shall not "take any action to allow Brad Raffensperger to qualify as a Republican" for future elections.

What they're saying:

The resolution shows the deep hostility many Republican activists have toward Raffensperger following his refusal to help Donald Trump overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia. Alex Johnson chairs the Georgia Republican Assembly, a group that tries to influence the party. He said Raffensperger has been "generally ignoring and disrespecting" the party, including attempts to change the election system, and that Republicans should be allowed to divorce Raffensperger.

"He doesn’t listen to anything that the Republican party has asked him to do," Johnson said. "He is hostile and has been hostile towards our presidential nominee and now a person who is president."

But party Chairman Josh McKoon told reporters after the convention ended that while the resolution "presents the sense of the convention on what should happen," state law would only allow the party to refuse to qualify Raffensperger if he falsely swore the loyalty oath to the party required of Republican primary candidates.

"I don’t really see a way for the Georgia Republican Party to decline someone the opportunity to qualify," McKoon said.

A spokesperson for Raffensperger’s office declined to comment Monday. The two-term secretary of state has said he’s considering running for governor or U.S. Senate in 2026 .

Dig deeper:

Georgia has no party registration and its primary elections allow anyone to vote in the party nominating contest of their choice. That means it can be hard to tell who is truly a Republican or a Democrat.

Some Republicans favor a system of voter registration by party and primaries that allow only party members to vote. They also say party officials should decide which candidates should be allowed to run as Republicans.

The Georgia Republican Party’s executive committee voted in January to expel former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan after Duncan endorsed Democrat Kamala Harris for president. The committee voted to ban Duncan from party events and said it would not qualify Duncan to run as a Republican in the future.

What's next:

But the party in 2023 rejected an attempt to ban ideological traitors from primary ballots. Last year, judges blocked attempts by a county party in northwest Georgia to act as gatekeepers for local candidates.

In a ruling regarding Catoosa County, the state Supreme Court did not get to the heart of the dispute over whether parties can create rules for qualifying candidates in primary elections beyond those found in Georgia law. Those who push that point of view claim that being forced to qualify everyone who signs up violates their freedom of association under the U.S. Constitution.

"You can’t force a Baptist church to ordain a Buddhist or a Muslim to be a Baptist minister," said Nathaniel Darnell, president of the Georgia Republican Assembly. "By the same token, you can’t force somebody who is counteracting the Republican principles and objectives to be Republican."

A federal judge rejected that argument, but some Catoosa County Republicans have appealed the case. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has not yet ruled. Republicans in Chattooga and Pickens counties passed similar rules.