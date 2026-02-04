10,000 gallons of jet fuel spills from Hartsfield-Jackson into Flint River

The Brief EPA officials say about 10,000 gallons of Jet-A fuel spilled from a faulty fuel pit hydrant Friday. The EPA said by Wednesday, roughly 80 percent of the fuel has been removed. Officials in Griffin said city drinking water tested safe, despite lingering odors coming from some spouts.



Crews have worked around the clock to clean the Flint River, after a massive jet fuel spill at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

A spokesperson with the Environmental Protection Agency estimated 10,000 gallons of Jet-A fuel leaked from what state officials described as a faulty fuel pit hydrant attached to a fuel system pipeline burst north of Terminal T.

The EPA said the fuel leaked into the airport's storm water system, then into the Flint River, which is used for drinking water.

What we know:

Workers continued cleanup of the Flint River next to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Wednesday evening.

There was still a lingering scent of fuel in the air around the river.

The EPA says it removed about 80 percent of the jet fuel from the river, about 8,300 gallons of the 10,000, along with 28,000 gallons of petroleum contact water and five cubic yards of oil-contaminated debris.

The spill caused city officials in Griffin to put out an urgent advisory not to drink the water Friday, which was lifted later in the day.

"Within a few minutes of receiving that call, an email from the airport, we shut down this pump station completely and said, do not pump it anymore," Jessica O’Connor, Griffin city manager, said. "That meant then that the fuel that was spilled at the airport did not reach our intake," O’Connor said.

The Georgia Environmental Protection Division said city water pumped from the Flint River was safe after testing negative for glycol. Despite that, some Griffin residents complained of an odor coming from their faucets.

"We understand that there is still a faint smell of fuel," O’Connor said.

What they're saying:

The Georgia EPD said testing will continue to assure safety.

"All drinking water intakes below the impacted area have been notified," an EPD spokesperson said in an email. "It is unclear if any drinking water intakes have been impacted based on the information available at this time."

A spokesperson for Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport said it has prioritized "rapid containment, environmental protection, and full regulatory compliance."

"Cleanup and remediation efforts are being conducted in accordance with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) guidelines, and specialized environmental response contractors remain actively engaged on site," the airport spokesperson wrote. "The Airport continues to work in close coordination with state and local agencies, and neighboring jurisdictions to ensure all mitigation efforts reflect best practices and appropriate safeguards. Monitoring and remediation will continue for an extended period as teams thoroughly address impacted areas."

Expert perspective:

Andrew Whelton, an environmental engineering professor at Purdue University, said continued testing is critical. "Civilian jet fuel Jet A is lighter than water. So what happens generally is when you mix those two together, likes to float on the top of the water," Whelton said. "It can pose a significant hazard or just a minor hazard. What I always recommend officials do is test. So you throw the kitchen sink at the water."

"We will still be here to do what we can to make sure you have safe drinking water. Our staff has worked tirelessly on our end," O’Connor said.

The EPA says it is not clear when cleanup will be completed, but crews are working around the clock.