Is Griffin water safe? City manager clarifies latest testing results and odor reports

The Brief Lab results confirmed no fuel contamination and that the water meets all safe drinking water standards. The city shut down Flint River intakes and shifted water production to the unaffected Keller Reservoir. Targeted flushing continues to address faint odors, although testing verifies the water is safe for consumption.



A "Do Not Consume" water advisory that sparked concern across the City of Griffin was lifted on Friday, hours after it was issued.

Lab results confirmed the water system remains safe following a fuel spill near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Flint River Pump Station concerns

What we know:

City Manager Jessica O’Connor provided a live update Tuesday from the Flint River Pump Station to clarify why the city was the only local municipality to issue the warning and what officials are doing to address lingering odors in the system.

"The fuel that was spilled at the airport did not reach our intake," O’Connor said, citing results from an Environmental Protection Division (EPD) approved lab. "All of those samples have come back negative."

Atlanta airport fuel spill

The backstory:

The incident began Friday morning when a fuel spill occurred at the airport’s headwaters for the Flint River. Simultaneously, the city began receiving reports of an unusual odor in the water system.

Out of an abundance of caution, the EPD requested that Griffin issue a "Do Not Consume" advisory while testing was conducted. To ensure the city could bypass standard purchasing policies for a rapid response, O’Connor and local officials issued a local emergency declaration Friday evening.

Griffin water advisory timeline

Timeline:

The city’s response moved rapidly on Friday as officials tracked the potential path of the spill:

9:41 a.m.: The City of Griffin was notified of the airport fuel spill via email and phone.

10:00 a.m.: Crews shut down the Flint River Pump Station to stop pulling water from the river.

12:00 p.m.: Staff at the Harry Simmons Water Treatment Plant reported a faint smell of fuel in the "clear well," which holds treated water.

Friday Afternoon: With four odor complaints recorded and the city pumping directly from the river rather than a reservoir, the "Do Not Consume" advisory was officially issued.

Friday Evening: Testing confirmed the water met safe drinking water standards, and the EPD and EPA approved lifting the advisory.

Why did this only impact Griffin?

Local perspective:

Residents questioned why neighboring areas did not face similar restrictions. O’Connor explained that Griffin’s intake is the third downstream from the airport, but other systems were either inactive or unaffected.

Fayette County, the first intake, had already stopped pumping due to recent cold weather and deicing concerns. Clayton County, the second intake, reported no odor complaints. Because Griffin was the only system reporting odors, it was the only municipality required by the EPD to issue the advisory.

The Flint River in Spalding County on Jan. 30, 2026. (FOX 5)

‘Faint smell of fuel’

What they're saying:

While the water is technically safe to drink, the city acknowledges that the experience was unsettling for residents.

"We understand that there is still a faint smell of fuel," O’Connor said. "That has allowed us the opportunity to sort of decide where we need to flush, where we need to test, where we need to sample, and has given us an opportunity to continue to monitor."

Water production shifted

What's next:

The city has shifted water production to the Brittney Keller Water Treatment Plant and reservoir to service customers while monitoring continues. Crews are actively flushing hydrants and monitoring the system to clear any remaining odors. O’Connor noted that if residents see crews flushing hydrants nearby but not directly at their address, it is because they are targeting specific points in the system's infrastructure.

Targeted flushing continues

What you can do:

The city is asking residents to continue reporting any issues with water quality or odor. These reports are being used to guide targeted flushing and monitoring efforts. Residents can leave questions or reports on the City of Griffin’s social media updates or contact the city directly to provide their address for the monitoring list.