Alleged robber accused of targeting Brookhaven taxicab drivers
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators have arrested a 29-year-old Brookhaven man they say is responsible for a series of armed robberies targeting taxicabs in the city.
What we know:
Aaron Rodriguez-Vivero was arrested on Wednesday after police searched his home in the 1700 block of Briarwood Road, deputies said.
Rodriguez-Vivero is suspected of committing at least armed robberies between Jan. 29 and Feb. 4.
He has also been identified as a suspect in two armed robberies in Gwinnett County. Additionally, he has outstanding warrants in Gwinnett County for weapons and other offenses.
Rodriguez-Vivero faces several counts of armed robbery and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
An investigation is ongoing.
What we don't know:
Deputies did not reveal any further information about the robberies.
