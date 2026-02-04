Alleged robber accused of targeting Brookhaven taxicab drivers

The Brief A Brookhaven man is accused of at least three armed robberies in the city targeting taxicab drivers. Aaron Rodriguez-Vivero is also wanted for additional robberies in Gwinnett County. Deputies said the Brookhaven robberies happened from Jan. 29 to Feb. 4.



Investigators have arrested a 29-year-old Brookhaven man they say is responsible for a series of armed robberies targeting taxicabs in the city.

What we know:

Aaron Rodriguez-Vivero was arrested on Wednesday after police searched his home in the 1700 block of Briarwood Road, deputies said.



Rodriguez-Vivero is suspected of committing at least armed robberies between Jan. 29 and Feb. 4.

He has also been identified as a suspect in two armed robberies in Gwinnett County. Additionally, he has outstanding warrants in Gwinnett County for weapons and other offenses.

Rodriguez-Vivero faces several counts of armed robbery and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

An investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

Deputies did not reveal any further information about the robberies.