1 dead, 1 in custody after double shooting in rural Troup County

One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at a rural Troup County home Wednesday evening.

What we know:

It happened just before 7:50 p.m. at a home on Big Springs Mountville Road, just northeast of John Burks Road.

According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at the scene to find that two men had been shot.

One was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was rushed to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center.

A third man was taken into custody.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet released the names of those involved or a possible motive for the violence.

It remains unclear what the relationship was between the three men or if the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Authorities also haven't confirmed whether they are seeking any additional suspects.

It is unclear if the third man taken into custody will face charges.