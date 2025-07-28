Kelvin King announces bid for Georgia Secretary of State

article

The Brief King announced his candidacy on Monday. He said he’s a native of Georgia and an Air Force veteran who runs a construction company. His top priority is election integrity, and he believes in a hybrid-voting model where all ballots are counted by hand.



Kelvin King is running to be Georgia’s next Secretary of State as a political outsider.

What they're saying:

King announced his candidacy on Monday.

He said he’s a native of Georgia and an Air Force veteran who runs a construction company.

King said he has visited all 159 counties in the state and that he hears the same thing often. "Georgians care deeply about election integrity," he said.

His top priorities, he said, will be ensuring clean voter rolls and making sure votes are counted accurately.

"In conversations with county election officials, they feel caught between political pressure and their duty to serve; grassroots activists feel sidelined, and those working tirelessly to ensure accuracy are dismissed or ignored," King said.

King said he believes Dominion voting machines are not secure enough. He supports a hybrid model of voting, where all ballots would be hand-counted for accuracy.

He also said he would fire any state employees who attack political candidates or their supporters.

"A Kelvin King candidacy is rooted in service, business experience, and a commitment to truth. I’m not here to play politics — I’m here to build bridges, restore trust, and secure elections that are fair, efficient and transparent for every Georgian," he said.

Beyond elections, King said he plans to address Georgia’s "slow business licensing and registration systems" by expanding privatization.

"The operations of Georgia’s Secretary of State’s office are too important to get wrong," King said.

What we don't know:

King does not appear to have a campaign website.