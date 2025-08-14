Rep. David Clark joins growing race for Georgia lieutenant governor

article

The Brief Rep. David Clark of Buford announces bid for Georgia lieutenant governor. Clark joins Republican Sens. Blake Tillery, John Kennedy, and Steve Gooch in the race. Democrat Sen. Josh McLaurin is the only candidate from his party so far.



State Rep. David Clark of Buford announced his candidacy earlier this week, releasing an online campaign ad highlighting his service as a military veteran in Afghanistan and his experience in the state Capitol.

What they're saying:

In the ad, Clark says he has been "tested in combat and in the Capitol" and lists his priorities as cutting taxes, addressing illegal immigration, and focusing on transgender issues.

"As your battle-tested conservative candidate for Lieutenant Governor, I will eliminate the state income tax, protect our daughters by keeping men out of girls’ bathrooms and locker rooms, stand with law enforcement to crush violent crime, and partner with President Trump to stop the criminal invasion by illegal gang members into Georgia," Clark said.

He's planning a statewide tour later this month.

What we know:

Clark’s entry into the race comes just one day after State Sen. Blake Tillery announced his bid. They join Republican State Sens. John Kennedy and Steve Gooch in the contest for the GOP nomination.

On the Democratic side, State Sen. Josh McLaurin of Sandy Springs is the only declared candidate so far.

What's next:

The lieutenant governor’s seat is open as current officeholder Burt Jones runs for governor.